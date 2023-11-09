See who made Business Report’s Forty Under 40 list this year

Among their ranks is a Public Service Commission member devoted to economic and racial justice and consumer protections. A national stuttering advocate. An entrepreneur providing community acts of kindness through a laundry service. And one of the architects of LSU’s booming NIL program.

In the business sector, Business Report’s 2023 Forty Under 40 honorees are trailblazers, driving innovation and shaping the local economy. They represent a diverse range of industries, from startups to established corporations, and are redefining success.

The Business Report team worked with a panel of community leaders to carefully review more than 500 nominations for 253 individuals to make the difficult decisions in choosing this year’s class.

This is the next generation of Baton Rouge leaders, and these honorees are driving transformation in business and the community.

See the Business Report’s latest cover package to read more about this year’s honorees and why they were selected, and see a profile of each member of 2023’s Forty Under 40 class here.