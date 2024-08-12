See the life of a package at Amazon’s new Baton Rouge fulfillment center

Baton Rouge’s Amazon Fulfillment Center, BTR 1, officially opened its doors where Cortana Mall once stood on Aug. 2, but the facility has been in operation for months.
BTR 1 is a “first of its kind” Amazon robotics facility with robots like the Hercules and Pegasus working alongside humans.
On this episode of Business Report’s Bottom Line, we take viewers on a tour of Amazon’s newest facility and a full walk-through of the life of a package. Senior Operations Manager Antontella Godoy showed us the steps from the moment a package is ordered to the second it leaves the facility.
