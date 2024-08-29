See what extra BTR flights have been added for LSU Football games this season

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has announced the addition of nonstop flights for five LSU games this season from American, United and Delta Airlines.

The flights are scheduled to depart on Fridays and return on Sundays, except for the Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against the University of Southern California on Sunday, Sept. 1. Additional flights for game weekends include:

• Aug. 31: LSU vs. USC in Las Vegas; BTR to Las Vegas

• 10/11: Ole Miss at LSU – Memphis to BTR

• 10/18: LSU at Arkansas – BTR to Fayetteville, Arkansas

• 11/08: Alabama at LSU – Birmingham to BTR

• 11/29: Oklahoma at LSU – Norman, Oklahoma, to BTR

Delta added two additional nonstop flights from Baton Rouge to Las Vegas on Aug. 30 with return flights to BTR on Labor Day, Sept. 2. The first flight leaving Baton Rouge at 12:45 p.m. is nearly full and is priced at $879. The second flight leaving at 4:10 p.m. is also nearly full and costs $963.

United’s flight from Baton Rouge to Las Vegas departs on Aug. 31 at 10:20 a.m. and is currently priced at $1,869 for an economy ticket.

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines have joined United in adding nonstop flights to and from BTR for the Nov 30 home game against Oklahoma.

This story originally appeared in an Aug. 29 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.