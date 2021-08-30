Resources for Baton Rougeans after Hurricane Ida

This story was last updated Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 1:30 p.m.
As of Monday morning, most local businesses were closed and officials urged residents to stay off the road. The damage Hurricane Ida caused to our area is still being assessed. In the meantime, here are a few organizations and resources that may help.
We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available. If you have any tips or know of fundraisers we should add, please email [email protected].
Power outage maps
See where power outages remain or have been restored in our area with these Entergy and Demco street-by-street maps.
Business recovery resources
Local businesses can head to brac.org/prepare, where the Baton Rouge Area Chamber is updating daily a list of business recovery information and resources. Businesses can also participate in this storm damage survey or email questions and requests to [email protected].
Share or find emergency resources via rescue groups
Local organizations like Companion Animal Alliance worked with emergency fosters to keep pets safe during the storm. As the storm makes it way out of the state, shelters will reassess their needs and how you can help. Local pet blogger @itsteddygrams rounded up a list of local pet shelters and nonprofits you can check in with during recovery efforts.
As Hurricane Ida swept through Baton Rouge Sunday evening, many hospitals, already strained with high numbers of COVID-19 patients, lost power. Daily Report has a roundup of what we know so far about hospital and clinic closures.
Mental health services
While some offices remained closed Monday, here are some resources—including telehealth options—for those who may need help coping with the stress of the storm’s aftermath.