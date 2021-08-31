Baton Rouge coffee shops open after Hurricane Ida, where locals can have a cup, charge phones and use Wi-Fi

The last thing Louisiana needs right now is a heat advisory—but unfortunately that’s exactly what’s in effect today for much of our region. As of yesterday afternoon, about 78% of the city was still without power, with officials warning restoration could take up to three weeks in some parts of the city.

If you’re in need of a place to cool off, charge your phone or simply take a break, several businesses have started opening up to customers again. Here are a few coffee shops open as of Tuesday morning. We’ve linked each business’ social media post detailing their offerings for today, but be sure to double check with the shops to confirm current hours and availability before driving over.

Know of others we should add to this list? We’ll keep updating it today, so email tips to [email protected].