×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

Baton Rouge coffee shops open after Hurricane Ida, where locals can have a cup, charge phones and use Wi-Fi

  • By Jennifer Tormo

The last thing Louisiana needs right now is a heat advisory—but unfortunately that’s exactly what’s in effect today for much of our region. As of yesterday afternoon, about 78% of the city was still without power, with officials warning restoration could take up to three weeks in some parts of the city.

If you’re in need of a place to cool off, charge your phone or simply take a break, several businesses have started opening up to customers again. Here are a few coffee shops open as of Tuesday morning. We’ve linked each business’ social media post detailing their offerings for today, but be sure to double check with the shops to confirm current hours and availability before driving over.

Know of others we should add to this list? We’ll keep updating it today, so email tips to [email protected].

CC’s Coffee House

Find list of open locations here

ccscoffee.com

Coffee Call

3132 College Drive

facebook.com/CoffeeCallbr

Coffee Joy

3617 Perkins Road, #1B

coffeejoy.com

La Divina Italian Cafe

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

ladivinaitaliancafe.com

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Drive, Suite O

lighthousecoffeebr.com

Rêve Coffee Lab – Baton Rouge

8211 Village Plaza Court, Building 4, Suite 1A

revecoffeeroasters.com

Social Coffee

Inside Chow Yum Phat 2363 Hollydale Ave., which will be open after 3 p.m. today

socialcoffeebr.square.site


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Download the 225 Magazine app to stay up-to-date on all things Baton Rouge
NEXT ARTICLE
Downtown hotels never lost power, and are now full with evacuees and hurricane support groups

Latest Stories