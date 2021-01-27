How Rachel Eggie-Gibbs hopes to reshape Baton Rouge’s hair industry

Rachel Eggie-Gibbs wants to change the hair industry. Her plan: mentoring the next generation of stylists.

She’ll do so from her new Eggie Salon Studio, which opened on Goodwood Boulevard in November. Inside the salon, she’s assembled a team she hopes to shape into industry leaders.

With employees as young as 19, Gibbs hires for personality and passion rather than experience. Her coaching goes beyond coloring techniques. It’s about marketing, running a business and facing conflict in the workplace. Most importantly, Gibbs is teaching her employees to break down the barriers many stylists worry about when considering hair as a long-term career.