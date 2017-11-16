Remember a month and a half ago when the sky was falling in Baton Rouge?

LSU had just lost to Troy. People were calling for Coach O’s buyout. Fans were predicting the Tigers may not win another game the rest of the year.

The panic brakes have firmly been pumped since then, and LSU has rattled off four wins in its past five outings, including a definitive 33-10 victory against Arkansas last week. The Tigers now have a very strong chance to close out the season 9-3 and with a win in the bowl game, capture a 10-win season for the first time since 2013.

In this week’s episode of the Tiger Pride Podcast, co-hosts Mark Clements and Jerit Roser take a look at LSU’s win over Arkansas, preview the upcoming matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville and discuss how big of a turnaround the Tigers have made this season as a whole. They’ll address the two biggest issues plaguing LSU as it heads down the stretch—quarterback play and the kicking game—and what needs to be done to fix both problems as the 2017 season comes to a close.

This week’s episode also features an interview with Geno Brown of Brown and Brown Custom Clothiers, who helps outfit several LSU and Southern University athletes, as well as many professional athletes from the area. He tells us about the art of finding the right suit to fit an athlete’s personality, and how he approaches every client differently.

Shoot us any questions you have regarding the upcoming matchups or LSU's offseason and we'll get to them in future episodes.