How players, pundits and fans reacted to LSU hiring Jay Johnson as its new baseball coach

After acoaching search that felt a lot longer than two weeks to most fans, LSU has finally found its man in Jay Johnson.
The 44-year-old coach comes to Baton Rouge after a six-year stint at Arizona, where he finished with a record of 208-114, including two trips to the College World Series and one Pac-12 conference title. Prior to his time with the Wildcats, Johnson led Nevada to its first-ever Mountain West conference championship in just his second season in charge.
He’ll take over for Paul Mainieri, who retired with the Tigers boasting a 641–283–3 record, five trips to the College World Series and one national championship.
“I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions,” Johnson said in the school’s news release. “LSU is a phenomenal university and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter. I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud.”
It hasn’t taken long for Johnson to make an impact in his new role, either. The same day his hire was announced, elite 2022 prospect Mikey Romero decommitted from Arizona to follow Johnson to Baton Rouge.
Johnson is set to make his first remarks as LSU’s baseball coach at 4:30 p.m. Monday, but until then:
Some of the national reaction to LSU landing its new coach:
Mikey Romero 2022 student prospect
With the news of coach Jay Johnson leaving Arizona I have decided to decommit. My family and I have decided to commit to @Lsubaseball. We couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be happier. I can’t wait to play for that fan base, and for a chance to win a natty!! #GeauxTigers 🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/YgtLK759h0
Aaron Fitt
Co-editor and national writer for D1baseball.com
A fascinating hire for LSU. Will be interesting to see how a lifelong West Coast guy does in the SEC, at the most pressure-packed job in college baseball. Jay Johnson can really teach hitting – very long track record with bats & recruiting chops. Extremely personable, likable guy https://t.co/jINy3J4cEQ
Jay is a bright guy and is going to make the right decisions. He's got a great plan and I think LSU fans should feel really good about the hands the LSU program is being put in.
[Paul Mainieri on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge]
Kendall Rogers
Managing editor of D1baseball.com
This is an interesting, but solid hire for Scott Woodward and @LSUbaseball. Jay Johnson is a West Coast guy, but he has always coveted the #SEC and is a premier recruiter and coach. Really happy for Jay on this one. #LSUhttps://t.co/a6Asf00Q7M