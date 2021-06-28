How players, pundits and fans reacted to LSU hiring Jay Johnson as its new baseball coach

“I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions,” Johnson said in the school’s news release. “LSU is a phenomenal university and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter. I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud.”

It hasn’t taken long for Johnson to make an impact in his new role, either. The same day his hire was announced, elite 2022 prospect Mikey Romero decommitted from Arizona to follow Johnson to Baton Rouge.

Johnson is set to make his first remarks as LSU’s baseball coach at 4:30 p.m. Monday, but until then:

Some of the national reaction to LSU landing its new coach:

Mikey Romero

2022 student prospect

With the news of coach Jay Johnson leaving Arizona I have decided to decommit. My family and I have decided to commit to @Lsubaseball. We couldn’t be happier and I couldn’t be happier. I can’t wait to play for that fan base, and for a chance to win a natty!! #GeauxTigers 🐯🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/YgtLK759h0 —Mikey Romero (@mromo32) June 25, 2021

Aaron Fitt

Co-editor and national writer for D1baseball.com

A fascinating hire for LSU. Will be interesting to see how a lifelong West Coast guy does in the SEC, at the most pressure-packed job in college baseball. Jay Johnson can really teach hitting – very long track record with bats & recruiting chops. Extremely personable, likable guy https://t.co/jINy3J4cEQ —Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 24, 2021

Paul Mainieri

LSU’s head coach from 2007-2021

Jay is a bright guy and is going to make the right decisions. He's got a great plan and I think LSU fans should feel really good about the hands the LSU program is being put in. [Paul Mainieri on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge]

Kendall Rogers

Managing editor of D1baseball.com

This is an interesting, but solid hire for Scott Woodward and @LSUbaseball. Jay Johnson is a West Coast guy, but he has always coveted the #SEC and is a premier recruiter and coach. Really happy for Jay on this one. #LSU https://t.co/a6Asf00Q7M —Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 24, 2021

Michael Lev

Reporter for the Arizona Daily Star

I’ve confirmed the report by @KendallRogers that Jay Johnson is leaving Arizona to become the coach at LSU. It’s just a job you can’t turn down – maybe the No. 1 job in America. Jay will be missed. Class act. Brilliant coach. UA will get someone good. One of top spots in West. —Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) June 24, 2021

Matt Gambill

Owner of Elite Baseball Development in New Orleans / Hitting coach at John Curtis

LSU hit a homerun with Jay Johnson!!! Dude is all in on developing ball players which is exactly what the Tigers need! #LFG —Matt Gambill (@Turn2BaseballNO) June 24, 2021

LSU baseball official Twitter account

Ryan Theriot

Former LSU shortstop / Owner of Traction Sports

