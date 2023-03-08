Pick Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars and businesses in this year’s Best of 225 Awards

What’s the Best New Restaurant? Who is the Best Chef? Capital Region residents get to answer those questions—and more—in the annual Best of 225 Awards.

Now through April 3, residents of the 225 area code can vote on as many award categories as they’d like. Head over to 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to sound off on the 225 region’s top restaurants, bars, people and businesses.

Nominees were chosen based on submissions during the write-in period throughout January and early February. Winners will be crowned in the July issue of 225. Read more about how the process works in our FAQ.

Official nominees can also snag some free downloadable, printable and shareable graphics for social media, websites and signage.

And we have one more perk for voters this years: Cast your vote, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.