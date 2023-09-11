Louisiana native and Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle had a lot to celebrate at her Raising Cane’s River Center concert Friday night.

The “You Say” singer released her fourth studio album, Lauren Daigle, just hours earlier, and her birthday followed on Saturday. Fellow contemporary Christian artist Crowder opened the sold-out show, which included a presentation from ChildFund, a charity Daigle supports that sponsors children in 24 countries.

225‘s contributing writer Jillian Elliott captured Daigle’s home state stop on her Kaleidoscope tour. Check out the photos below.