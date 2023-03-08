Photos: 2023 Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party at Solera

The very first voters on this year’s 2023 Best of 225 Awards ballot joined us Feb. 27 at Solera for our Best of 225 Voting Kickoff Party. The event was sponsored by Solera Restaurant, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge and European Wax Center.

Guests were treated to steaming hot paella, Spanish tapas and three different types of sangria. Voters were even able to snag some of our limited edition “I Voted” stickers.

Thanks to everyone who attended! Check out images from the event below. And be sure to cast your vote at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 by April 3.