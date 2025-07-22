Man’s best friend: Meet 13 adoptable dogs in Baton Rouge

Welcome to the dog days of summer. If you have the room in your life to bring home a new furry friend this season, maybe consider adopting man’s best friend.

There are so many sweet animals that wind up in shelters in Baton Rouge, and pet ownership is a great way to introduce companionship into your life. Even if you’re not sure about giving a pet its forever home, there are plenty of ways to be a friend to pups in the Red Stick.

“Fostering is a great opportunity to dip your toe into dog ownership,” says Jen Hollas, the communications and events senior manager at Companion Animal Alliance. She explains that by fostering, people don’t just help one dog but two, since they’re freeing up space at an oftentimes full shelter.

At CAA, there are lots of ways to get involved, from short and long-term fostering and sleepovers with available dogs to volunteering on-site and Date-a-Dog programs where people can check out a dog for the day to take a long walk or get a pup cup together.

“Our support doesn’t end at adoption,” Hollas says. CAA helps every step of the way, even offering $10 adoption fees every Tuesday compared to the usual $100-200 fees. The shelter also has a pet food pantry with supplies for pet owners in need.

Another great part of dog ownership is getting out of your house, Hollas says. There are so many pet-friendly places in Baton Rouge, like BREC’s dog parks, Barracuda Taco Stand, City Roots Coffee Bar, Pelican to Mars and even La Divina Italian Café, which offers dog gelato for furry customers. Taking your dog on a walk around the LSU lakes trails or stopping to meet friends at a dog-friendly eatery is a great way to experience Baton Rouge.

We talked to three shelters in the 225 to find out what animals they currently have available for adoption. Without further ado, meet your potential new pets.

Companion Animal Alliance

2550 Gourrier Ave.

Bailey

Bailey is 5 years old, an absolute sweetheart, and she has impeccable manners. She walks beautifully on a leash and is just happy to be by your side. Gentle Bailey has a love for squeaky toys and treats, and she does well with other dogs, but a slow introduction is best.

Dale

Dale is ready to be your new adventure buddy. This 3-year-old rock star loves car rides and is always ready to play. He gets along great with other dogs and already knows how to sit like a pro. Dale loves bones, rope toys and making new friends.

Frog

Frog is a 2-year-old boy who is as sweet as can be. He loves to cuddle and will happily soak up affection all day long. Although he enjoys playing with other dogs and chewing on toys, his favorite pastime is lounging around. Frog has so much love to give and is ready for his new home.

Mercy

Meet Mercy! This 10-month-old social butterfly has stolen the hearts of the volunteers at CAA and is a favorite for dog dates. Sweetheart Mercy is always up for a car ride (especially if it ends in a pup cup) and enjoys nothing more than a stroll around the neighborhood with her favorite people.

Quincy

At 6 months old, Quincy is full of sweetness and loves a treat. He is always ready to shower volunteers with hugs and kisses and is so eager to learn new tricks. He loves to play with other dogs and is an active and playful puppy with lots of energy.

Capital Area Animal Welfare Society

6357 Quinn Drive

Topeka

Topeka is an 8-year-old pit mix with a heart full of love and energy to spare. Don’t let her age fool you; this girl lives for walks, playtime and anything that gets her tail wagging. She’s the perfect mix of spunky and sweet, always ready for an adventure or a cuddle on the couch after a fun-filled day.

Lux

Lux is a 3-year-old cur mix bursting with energy and charm. With his sleek coat and playful spirit, he’s always ready for a game of fetch, a long hike or any activity that keeps him moving. Fun-loving Lux thrives on adventure and is guaranteed to make anyone smile.

Harley

Harley is an almost 9-year-old Great Dane mix with an affectionate heart and a playful spirit. He’s incredibly sweet and still enjoys toys or a good romp, but he also carries some anxiety that makes him a bit unsure of the world at times. Gentle giant Harley is looking for a calm, confident adopter—someone patient, strong and understanding—who can help him feel safe and loved.

Andy

Andy is a 12-year-old Pomeranian with a big personality packed into a tiny frame. He knows what he likes (and what he doesn’t!) and appreciates a calm, respectful home where his boundaries are honored. Because of this, Andy isn’t a fit for families with young kids—but he could be the perfect companion for a slower-paced couple who understands and appreciates an independent pup. He enjoys quiet moments, cozy spots and being treated like the little king he is.

Friends of the Animals

8476 Highland Road

Duchess

Duchess is a lovely lab who is great with dogs and kids who are around 6 years of age or older. She has royal manners and is already house-trained. She’s about 4-7 years old and is a big girl at 80 pounds. Duchess has beautiful brown eyes and the sweetest face, and she’s looking for a home.

Mink

Mink is a 2-year-old snuggle bug who is so eager to please. This polite girl is playful and makes friends with everyone–dogs, cats, kids, you name it. This sweet 2-year-old loves playtime but loves a cuddle even more.

Sesame

Sesame is one of the newest additions at Friends of the Animals and is a young doodle mix. This 9-month-old baby is already a big boy and has some more growing to do. He’s available for pre-adoption as he still has to be neutered, but so far he’s had no accidents in his foster home and seems to be a very good boy.

Pepsi

Pepsi is an energetic hound puppy who is super eager to make friends–he loves to play with toys and other dogs. He’s also a fan of his human friends and is a big snuggler. His big ears are a telltale sign that this attentive hound dog is listening. He also has very nice manners and does great in a kennel. Pepsi is only 7 months old and has a bit more growing to do.