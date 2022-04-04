Bring your four-legged friends to these dog-friendly Baton Rouge restaurants, coffee shops and bars

Why leave your four-legged friend at home when they can join you for lunch?

As spring sets in and outdoor dining becomes more enjoyable, grab the leash and bring man’s best friend down to some of Baton Rouge’s dog-friendly dining establishments, including a few aptly named after canines themselves.

Most every restaurant with a patio welcomes dogs, with some even offering a complimentary bowl of water for the pups. Here is just a sampling of Baton Rouge’s dog-friendly outdoor venues. Know of another dog-friendly patio? Send us tips at [email protected].