Bring your four-legged friends to these dog-friendly Baton Rouge restaurants, coffee shops and bars

  • By Domenic Purdy

Why leave your four-legged friend at home when they can join you for lunch?

As spring sets in and outdoor dining becomes more enjoyable, grab the leash and bring man’s best friend down to some of Baton Rouge’s dog-friendly dining establishments, including a few aptly named after canines themselves.

Most every restaurant with a patio welcomes dogs, with some even offering a complimentary bowl of water for the pups. Here is just a sampling of Baton Rouge’s dog-friendly outdoor venues. Know of another dog-friendly patio? Send us tips at [email protected].

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen
8342 Perkins Road
www.baovietkitchen.com

Basel’s Market
5435 Highland Road
Find Basel’s Market on Facebook

Bengal Tap Room
421 Third St.
Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook

Bistro Byronz
5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
bistrobyronz.com

Boru Ramen
1509 Government St.
boruramenbr.com

Brew Ha-Ha
711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
brewhahabr.com

The Bulldog Baton Rouge
4385 Perkins Road
bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com

Caliente Mexican Craving
1072 W. Lee Drive
calientemexicancraving.com

Cheeba Hut “Toasted” Subs
411 Ben Hur Rd Ste. A
chebahut.com

The Chimes East and Highland
10870 Coursey Blvd. and 3357 Highland Road
thechimes.com

City Pork Brasserie & Bar
7327 Jefferson Highway
citypork.com

Curbside
4158 Government St.
curbside-burgers.com

Fat Cow
4350 Highland Road, Suite B1
fatcowburgers.com

Frankie’s Dawg House
2318 Cedardale Ave.
frankiesdawghouse.com

French Truck Coffee
2978 Government St.
frenchtruckcoffee.com

Highland Coffees
3350 Highland Road
highlandcoffeesbr.com

Ivar‘s
2954 Perkins Road
ivarssportsbar.com

Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Perkins Road
kalurahstreetgrill.com

La Divina Italian Café
3535 Perkins Road, Ste. 360
ladivinagelateria.com

Leola’s Café
1857 Government St.
www.leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com

Light House Coffee
257 Lee Drive
www.lighthousecoffeebr.com

Rêve Coffee Lab
8211 Village Plaza Ct Bldg. 4 Ste. 1A
revecoffeeroasters.com

Rock Paper Taco
166 W. Chimes St.
rockpapertaco.com

The Ruby Slipper
3535 Perkins Road Ste. 375
www.therubyslippercafe.net

SoLou
7246 Perkins Road
www.eatsolou.com

Southfin Southern Poké
4321 Perkins Road
southfinpoke.com

Spoke & Hub
5412 Government St.
www.spokeandhubbr.com

Tin Roof Brewing Co.
1624 Wyoming St.
tinroofbeer.com

The Smiling Dog
4215 S Sherwood Forest Blvd.
www.smilingdogbr.com

Willie’s Restaurant & Bar
11260 Coursey Blvd.
williesbr.com

Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More
3155 Perkins Road
Find Zippy’s on Facebook


