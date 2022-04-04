The Bulldog's Yappy Hour. Photo by Kristina Britt
Bring your four-legged friends to these dog-friendly Baton Rouge restaurants, coffee shops and bars
By Domenic Purdy April 4, 2022
Why leave your four-legged friend at home when they can join you for lunch?
As spring sets in and outdoor dining becomes more enjoyable, grab the leash and bring man’s best friend down to some of Baton Rouge’s dog-friendly dining establishments, including a few aptly named after canines themselves.
Most every restaurant with a patio welcomes dogs, with some even offering a complimentary bowl of water for the pups. Here is just a sampling of Baton Rouge's dog-friendly outdoor venues.

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen8342 Perkins Road
www.baovietkitchen.com
Basel’s Market5435 Highland Road
Find Basel’s Market on Facebook
Bengal Tap Room421 Third St.
Find Bengal Tap Room on Facebook
Bistro Byronz5412 Government St. and 8200 Village Plaza Court
bistrobyronz.com
Boru Ramen1509 Government St.
boruramenbr.com
Brew Ha-Ha711 Jefferson Highway, #2A
brewhahabr.com
The Bulldog Baton Rouge4385 Perkins Road
bulldog-batonrouge.draftfreak.com
Caliente Mexican Craving1072 W. Lee Drive
calientemexicancraving.com
Cheeba Hut “Toasted” Subs
411 Ben Hur Rd Ste. A
chebahut.com
The Chimes East and Highland10870 Coursey Blvd. and 3357 Highland Road
thechimes.com
City Pork Brasserie & Bar7327 Jefferson Highway
citypork.com
Curbside4158 Government St.
curbside-burgers.com
Fat Cow4350 Highland Road, Suite B1
fatcowburgers.com
Frankie’s Dawg House2318 Cedardale Ave.
frankiesdawghouse.com
French Truck Coffee2978 Government St.
frenchtruckcoffee.com
Highland Coffees3350 Highland Road
highlandcoffeesbr.com
Ivar‘s2954 Perkins Road
ivarssportsbar.com
Kalurah St. Grill
2857 Perkins Road
kalurahstreetgrill.com
La Divina Italian Café3535 Perkins Road, Ste. 360
ladivinagelateria.com
Leola’s Café1857 Government St.
www.leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com
Light House Coffee257 Lee Drive
www.lighthousecoffeebr.com
Rêve Coffee Lab8211 Village Plaza Ct Bldg. 4 Ste. 1A
revecoffeeroasters.com
Rock Paper Taco166 W. Chimes St.
rockpapertaco.com
The Ruby Slipper
3535 Perkins Road Ste. 375
www.therubyslippercafe.net
SoLou7246 Perkins Road
www.eatsolou.com
Southfin Southern Poké4321 Perkins Road
southfinpoke.com
Spoke & Hub5412 Government St.
www.spokeandhubbr.com
Tin Roof Brewing Co.1624 Wyoming St.
tinroofbeer.com
The Smiling Dog4215 S Sherwood Forest Blvd.
www.smilingdogbr.com
Willie’s Restaurant & Bar11260 Coursey Blvd.
williesbr.com
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More3155 Perkins Road
Find Zippy’s on Facebook