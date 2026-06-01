Celebrate National Adopt a Cat Month by finding your purr-fect companion at a local shelter

Everyone could use another friend in their life. A good friend provides support and stress relief and combats loneliness—and they also might have whiskers.

If you’re looking for a companion that will improve the quality of your life, a cat might be the perfect addition to your household. Along with being adorable, cats offer many benefits to their owners. According to Holly Carey, Executive Director of Cat Haven, owning a cat can even lower blood pressure and cortisol levels.

And if you are thinking about bringing a cat into your home, there’s no better way to do it than adopting from a local shelter. June is National Adopt a Cat Month, so consider this a sign to visit one of the shelters in the Capital Region.

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Cat Haven is one shelter working to improve the lives of animals and humans in our community.

This nonprofit organization has been saving cats in the Capital Region since 1999. Cat Haven is a no-kill shelter that can currently house up to 75 adoptable cats.

“Adopting shelter cats saves lives by giving homeless animals a second chance and directly frees up shelter space for other incoming animals,” Carey says. “This also combats unethical breeding, such as kitten mills and backyard breeders, where profit is prioritized over animal welfare.”

When you adopt from Cat Haven, your adoption fee covers the pet’s vaccinations, microchip, flea prevention, and spaying and neutering. You will also know your pet’s personality before you adopt. Cat Haven volunteers, foster families and staff spend time with each of the animals that come through the shelter. They can help find the right personality to fit your life.

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Cat Haven is building its new shelter, which will also house a cat cafe where guests can mingle with adoptable felines. Their capacity will also increase from 75 pets to 125, which Carey says is a greatly needed upgrade.

“There’s a huge demand for help in this community. And we’re very lucky that we’re going to be moving into a larger facility to be able to do that and more,” she says.

The adoption process at Cat Haven begins with submitting the application paperwork. If you haven’t chosen one of their cats already, the team will help you find one that is perfect for your lifestyle. Adopters must sign a contract regarding the care of their new pet, agreeing not to declaw the cat or let it outside.

Adoption fees for kittens under 6 months old are $135, and for cats older than 6 months are $125. Cat Haven is also in need of foster homes at this time. Apply to volunteer, foster and adopt on their website.

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And if you’re serious about adopting a new friend this month, keep scrolling to see if we found a perfect match from Cat Haven or Companion Animal Alliance.

11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road

Gracie, 14-year-old female

Gracie is the star of the show. If you’ve visited Cat Haven in the past few months, you have probably been greeted by her in the front lobby as she demands pets with her beautiful green eyes! She is a very affectionate, gentle girl who loves to follow you around. She enjoys chasing treats and taking naps.

Stiffler, 6-year-old male

Stiffler has come a long way while being in foster care over the last several months. He is a happy boy with lots of love. He will visit you in the bathroom, rub against your legs and do his tail dance, showing you how happy he is.

Stiffler loves to look out the window at the birds and squirrels. He is crazy about catnip and will play with small toys with it. Stiffler is very curious about his surroundings and will need patience and understanding as he investigates them all. He loves the company of other cats once he has met them with a proper introduction.

Jinx, 7-month-old female

This spunky girl is Jinx! She is always ready for snuggles and playtime. After being rescued by a kind-hearted person, she came to Cat Haven to find her home. Jinx would make a great companion and can’t wait to start her fur-ever life with a new family!

Mildred, 2-year-old female

Miss Mildred is a sweet and shy girl who is still figuring out who she can trust. She is a kind friend to other kitties in her room at Cat Haven, but has not yet found the right match for a new family. Mildred values the little things in life: a quiet day, a window to peer out of and a snack to munch on. She would love a low-energy environment with a person who shares her commitment to taking things slow. This beautiful girl deserves a home after nearly 300 days living shelter life.

2550 Gourrier Ave.

Tom, 2-year-old male

Tom is a cat with a big personality and an even bigger heart. This handsome guy loves attention, enjoys spending time with people and is always ready to brighten your day with his playful and affectionate nature. Tom is looking for a loving home where he can be part of the family and share plenty of cuddles and companionship.

Ollie

Ollie is a handsome male cat who enjoys the best of both worlds. A self-proclaimed “porch cat,” he loves spending time outdoors exploring and lounging in the sunshine, but he’s just as happy coming inside for a cozy nap and a good meal. Independent yet friendly, Ollie would thrive in a home where he can safely enjoy both indoor comfort and outdoor adventures

Booger

Booger is a sweet and affectionate male cat who never says no to attention. His favorite things in the world are head pats, chin scratches and spending time with his favorite people. With his friendly personality and love for affection, Booger is sure to make a wonderful companion for anyone looking for a cuddly feline friend.

Baby, 11-year-old female

Baby is currently enjoying the comforts of foster care while she waits for her forever home. This sweet senior girl has a gentle nature and plenty of love to give. Baby would thrive in a quiet, loving home where she can spend her golden years soaking up affection, taking cozy naps and being a cherished companion.