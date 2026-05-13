Cat’s Meow: Cat Haven is slated to open a cat café and cage-free shelter this summer

Cat Haven, Baton Rouge’s only shelter dedicated exclusively to felines, is getting a serious makeover. Coming off of an incredible capital campaign, the nonprofit organization has raised more than $2 million towards its $3 million goal for a cage-free facility double the size of its current digs, as well as the area’s first cat café, according to Meredith Hathorn, board vice president and capital campaign co-chair.

“Our cat café will provide an oasis for cat lovers to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and be in community with others who share the mission of Cat Haven,” explains Wendy Decker, board president and capital campaign co-chair.

The cat café is a win-win for cats and the community. Not only do they offer a better chance to mingle with cats up for adoption, but they also boost the local economy and visitors’ heart health. “The purring of a cat is known to reduce blood pressure,” Hathorn says.

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Board members and volunteers often share stories about their visits to cat cafés while traveling, as these cafés have become popular tourist destinations for cat lovers worldwide. “Our Capital City needs a cat café,” Hathorn says.

But it’s not all coffee and cat cuddles. The new facility will drastically improve operations and smooth logistical hurdles, ultimately resulting in high-quality care for rescued cats, more adoptions and increased spaying and neutering capacity.

“We will continue to serve as a critical resource for individuals who rescue cats or kittens and need guidance on what to do next, offering support, medical care and pathways to permanent homes,” Decker says.

The new location at 530 Shadows Lane will increase housing capacity from 75 to 125 cats and kittens.

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“Our tagline is, ‘save every cat,’ and that is what we want to do,” Hathorn says. “We take in as many cats as we can, and we take care of those cats.” The organization and its more than 500 active volunteers respond to hoarding situations, provide loving foster homes, ensure medical treatment and provide spaying and neutering.

Since adding a surgical suite to its operations in 2023, the organization has spayed and neutered more than 2,200 cats. The new facility boasts a larger, upgraded surgical wing, doubling its capacity for medical care.

“The space will also have other medical areas, like an isolation room and ringworm area,” Hathorn explains. “And the surgery suite is big enough that we can now have two surgeries at the same time.”

The new facility is expected to open later this summer, Hathorn notes. In the meantime, operations are continuing at its current location off North Harrells Ferry Road with fundraising efforts in full swing.

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Since its founding in 1999, Cat Haven and its dedicated volunteers have helped more than 23,000 cats find their forever homes. And in its 27th year, it continues to work toward its goal of saving every cat.

Community members can donate online, sponsor a room or take part in fundraising events. Learn more on the organization’s website.

This story was originally published by inRegister on May 8. To keep up with inRegister, subscribe to the free inRegister@Home e-newsletter here.