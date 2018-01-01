People to Watch in the Capital Region for 2018

At 225, we know Baton Rouge—really know it. It’s our job to stay in the know about local restaurants, arts, entertainment, sports, business and politics. And if there’s one thing that has taught us, it’s that this city is overflowing with incredible people trying to make a difference. There are more inspiring stories in this town than we have space to write about. We’ve compiled 18 of them into this year’s People to Watch issue.

Turn the page to meet the blogger who is trying to make healthy eating more approachable, or the city government leader working to tackle some of Baton Rouge’s biggest issues like crime and floodwater management. Get to know the folks who believe that simply listening to a great podcast, attending a local arts market or sitting down for an interesting meal can make Baton Rouge a better place to live.

As long as this crew is leading the charge, 2018 looks bright.

This article was originally published in theJanuary 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.