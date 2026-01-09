People to Watch in the Capital Region in 2026

225 presents our annual roundup of notable names expected to make headlines in the Capital Region and beyond in 2026.

Brenna Huckaby

Though she’s from the balmy, humid Baton Rouge climate, Breanna Hucks now spends her time on the slopes training for and competing in the Paralympic Winter Games. This March, she’s headed to Milan in hopes of adding some new medals to her collection of three golds and one bronze. Hitting the snow is now the norm for this Paralympian, but Huckaby started her sports career in the Capital Region as a competitive gymnast. After experiencing persistent leg pain, Huckaby was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, leading to the amputation of her leg at age 14. She tried out snowboarding during a rehabilitation trip in Utah, and the rest is history. Since becoming a para athlete, Huckaby has become a strong advocate for the disability community. She’s a co-founder of Culxtured, a media collective that amplifies the stories of para athletes. In 2026, she says she’s most looking forward to taking part in the games in Milan, having her family there while she competes, and sipping on all the free, unlimited Powerade that competing athletes can get. (Just like her hair, “purple” or grape is her favorite flavor.) She’s also an athlete ambassador for Ralph Lauren and helped to unveil the brand’s new Team USA opening and closing ceremony uniforms for the Milano Cortina Games.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to represent Team USA on a stage like this, because we get to showcase the different aspects of what it means to be an American. I think that looks different for everyone.”

Wade Rousse

LSU System President

Last November, the LSU Board of Supervisors named Wade Rousse its 29th system president, marking not just a new leader, but the system’s return to its former organizational structure separating the president’s role from that of the chancellor. Rousse is drawing on his background in business and finance to give the flagship system a bright future. Most recently, he served as president of McNeese State University in Lake Charles, where he steered a major enrollment turnaround that was credited in part to performance metrics across all departments to meet a common goal. A first-generation college graduate, Rousse earned an undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University, then worked in the marine transportation business. He later earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Illinois at Chicago, eventually serving as an associate dean at Northern Arizona University.

“LSU is more than a university—it’s a promise to the people of Louisiana. It’s where education, research and innovation come together to strengthen our communities and our economy. I’m honored to serve and eager to build on LSU’s strong foundation to make an even greater impact on our state and beyond.”

Lane Kiffin

LSU head football coach

Back in late November, it seemed like the name on everyone’s lips was Lane Kiffin. The former Ole Miss head coach sent LSU fans into a frenzy after private jetting from Oxford to Baton Rouge. Could Kiffin be vying for that position left empty after Brian Kelly’s dramatic departure? The answer proved to be a resounding “yes,” with the coach accepting LSU’s multi-million-dollar offer. The confirmation was celebrated by diehard Tiger fans, but we can’t say the same for Ole Miss fans. Nevertheless, Kiffin’s new role as LSU’s head coach seems promising. And with his personality, charisma and not-so-serious appearances in his kids’ TikToks, it’s hard not to like this guy, especially when he’s heading your home team. Sorry, Rebels, but it’s officially geaux time for the Lane Train. Here’s hoping for a few more wins next season, and maybe even another natty to add to the collection soon.

“Then you go by Tiger Stadium, and it’s lit up. You’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision.’”

Marshall Faulk

Southern University head football coach

Marshall Faulk Southern University football head coach Just like LSU, Southern was also in the market for a new football coach after the mid-season firing of Terrence Graves. The Jags’ replacement is none other than Marshall Faulk, Pro Football Hall of Famer. He heads back to his home state of Louisiana for his new role at the HBCU after a season coaching Colorado’s running backs. Faulk will serve as the university’s 22nd head coach, and it seems like the football great is excited to be back in the Boot with this career move. With his own decorated run in college and in the NFL, it’s fair to say Faulk will bring something fresh to the university, which saw a 2-10 football season in 2025.

“For me, to have my first head coaching job in this state that gave me everything and provided everything for me, it means the world to me to be here. I could not have it be any other way. It might be a different rendition, but these colors have been good to me. I feel comfortable wearing [blue and gold]. I feel something great is upon us.”

J. Hover

Managing Director, Live After Five

J. Hover is really hitting his groove in the local music scene. Last year, he became managing director of downtown’s free concert series Live After Five. He also organizes the Federales Fest, an annual concert and food event celebrating country and Americana sounds, and he helps to promote the Baton Rouge Blues Festival. In addition, he is the founder of Be Positive, a nonprofit that aims to inspire and train Louisiana creatives. With recent city budget cuts, he intends to seek out sponsorships and donors to support the lively music scene. In 2026 and beyond, he hopes to see more musicians find a spot in Baton Rouge.

“[There’s] just a wealth of local talent here that needs to be supported and needs to be heard. … Go out, find the music and support the clubs and the bands that are out there working night and day to make it happen.”

Elizabeth Pfifer

President and CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Elizabeth Pfifer stepped into the top role at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in November 2025 after a career including work with Catholic Relief Services in Cambodia and Laos, where she supported a USDA-funded school feeding program and helped develop school and community gardens to further provide nutritious options. Pfifer says she’s grateful to have a “generous and supportive” community for the food bank, and she hopes to strengthen community relationships and work closely with partner agencies in the year ahead.

“I’ve learned to be creative and innovative to ensure every dollar goes farther while keeping the needs of those we serve at the center of every decision. … My hope is to bring that same mindset to our work here.”

Alfred E. Harrell

CEO, Southern Foundation

Southern University alumnus Alfred Harrell has worked with a team of staff, volunteers and trustees for over a decade to give back to his alma mater. In that time, he’s seen a “significant increase of 210% in the [Southern] Foundation’s net assets,” which benefitted students and faculty and led to strategic investments in university and community initiatives. The foundation is also working on the Imagine Southern campaign, which will enhance all five of Southern’s campuses with new buildings and programs for increased enrollment and a better student experience. The campaign, which should conclude in 2030, will need $750 million to complete, with $360 million already amassed.

“In 2026, we have two key project and campaign milestones to achieve. First, we will begin construction on a $78 million on-campus 850-bed student residence hall. Second, we aim to reach the 60% benchmark in our $750 million Imagine Southern campaign.”

Tony Zanders

CEO, Nexus

Named CEO of Nexus Louisiana in 2025, Tony Zanders brings practical experience and a visionary perspective to the state’s tech incubator. As founder of the 2018 startup Skilltype, a software company that develops tools for librarians, Zanders attracted $4 million in venture capital, sparking expansion to global markets. At Nexus, he’s pumping new energy into a 33-year-old organization, sharpening its focus on supporting entrepreneurs while preaching that beefing up the tech sector is about pushing innovation across the board and shifting the way we think about recruiting talent.

“We can’t import our way out of the problem. I think we have to collectively update our mental model for workforce development.”

Alan Walter

Mixologist and owner, Sprezzatura

Alan Walter moves with deft purpose, combining homemade mixers, boutique spirits and unexpected ingredients until a balanced cocktail hits the glass. The nomadic mixologist and 2025 James Beard Award Semifinalist has garnered a cult following for his beverage alchemy, a talent that earned him the nickname “Spirit Handler” during several years at the International House Hotel in New Orleans. Walter relocated to Baton Rouge in 2021, where he’s been warmly received by gastronomes eager for limited-edition culinary experiences. After working for City Group Hospitality and helming its Mid City speakeasy The Brakes Bar, Walter struck out on his own last year, launching the small events cocktail catering business Sprezzatura and hosting weekly events at BinQ Liquor. Walter commands the vibe, enveloping the shop’s bar space with soft lights, personal playlists and curated ephemera.

“I put a lot of love into it each week. And people can tell that. What I like, and what I’m seeing on the other side of the bar, is a melting pot in the best kind of way.”

This article was originally published in the January 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.