People to (still) Watch 

2006

Seimone Augustus

Then: LSU Lady Tigers’ reigning National Player of the Year

Now: LSU Women’s Basketball assistant coach; eight-time WNBA All-Star; Olympic gold medalist

2006 + 2011

Dave Remmetter

Then: Owner of the new Chelsea’s Cafe on Perkins Road (’06) and co-owner of the forthcoming The Radio Bar (’11)

Now: Behind spots like The Radio Bar and Mid City Beer Garden. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Cafe was revived as Chelsea’s Live in 2022.

2009

Lisette Oropesa

Then: On track to become a global opera star

Now: An internationally acclaimed operatic soprano

2013

Nick Hufft

Then: Owner and chef of burger-focused food truck Curbside

Now: Co-owner of Hufft Marchand Hospitality, behind BR faves like Curbside Burgers, Overpass Merchant and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

2014

Kenny Neal

Then: Louisiana Music Hall of Famer who had just returned to BR to record an album

Now: Grammy nominee and headliner of last year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival

2015

Torrence Thomas and Thurman Thomas

Then: Frontmen of ASKTHETHOMASBROS and founders of Tankproof nonprofit

Now: The Austin-based musicians tour as THEBROSFRESH; Tankproof now services major U.S. cities.

2017

Jordan Hefler

Then: Photographer growing her full-scale business

Now: Her portfolio now includes LSU Athletics stars and performances by musicians like Taylor Swift, Elton John, Post Malone and more.

2017

Pedram Taheri

Then: Owner of Pedram Couture

Now: New Orleans-based bridal and fashion designer who has dressed high-profile and celebrity clients

2018

Madeline Ellis

Then: Founder of Mimosa Handcrafted and co-founder of MidCity Makers Market

Now: Mimosa now has a brick-and-mortar, a new production shop and a soon-to-be expanded storefront.

2018

Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot

Then: Founders of the Power Pump Girls nonprofit

Now: Power Pump Girls is going strong, now focused on menstrual education and equity, disaster relief, civic engagement and more.

2 019

Brandon Landry

Then: Founder and co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, which had just grown to more than 100 locations

Now: Founder and chairman of the fast-growing Smalls Sliders; founder of Supper Club

2020

Chris Motto

Then: Top four on Hell’s Kitchen and Mansurs on the Boulevard executive chef

Now: Executive chef at Jubans

2020

Brooks Nader

Then: 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year

Now: Super model; Dancing with the Stars 2024 competitor

2022

Olivia Dunne

Then: LSU sophomore gymnast with over 4 million followers on TikTok

Now: LSU fifth-year senior gymnast with more than 8 million followers on TikTok; On3’s No. 4-ranked athlete on the NIL 100

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.