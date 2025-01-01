File photos
People to (still) Watch
By , Olivia Deffes Jennifer Tormo Alvarez January 1, 2025
As we celebrate a new class of People to Watch—and the feature’s 20th anniversary—let’s look back at its past two decades of movers and shakers, many of whom are still worthy of “watching.” Our team dusted off and flipped through archival editions to find some notable honorees. Here’s a handful, complete with the photos from their original features.
2006 + 2012
Kenneth Brown Then: Host of HGTV’s reDesign ( 225‘s ’06 issue); had recently returned home to Louisiana ( 225‘s ’12 issue)
Now: Interior designer with offices in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles. His work has been featured in national publications, and his clients have included celebrities.
2006
Seimone Augustus
Then: LSU Lady Tigers’ reigning National Player of the Year
Now: LSU Women’s Basketball assistant coach; eight-time WNBA All-Star; Olympic gold medalist
2006 + 2011
Dave Remmetter
Then: Owner of the new Chelsea’s Cafe on Perkins Road (’06) and co-owner of the forthcoming The Radio Bar (’11)
Now: Behind spots like The Radio Bar and Mid City Beer Garden. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Cafe was revived as Chelsea’s Live in 2022.
2009
Lisette Oropesa
Then: On track to become a global opera star
Now: An internationally acclaimed operatic soprano
2013
Nick Hufft
Then: Owner and chef of burger-focused food truck Curbside
Now: Co-owner of Hufft Marchand Hospitality, behind BR faves like Curbside Burgers, Overpass Merchant and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream
2014
Kenny Neal
Then: Louisiana Music Hall of Famer who had just returned to BR to record an album
Now: Grammy nominee and headliner of last year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival
2015
Torrence Thomas and Thurman Thomas
Then: Frontmen of ASKTHETHOMASBROS and founders of Tankproof nonprofit
Now: The Austin-based musicians tour as THEBROSFRESH; Tankproof now services major U.S. cities.
2017
Jordan Hefler
Then: Photographer growing her full-scale business
Now: Her portfolio now includes LSU Athletics stars and performances by musicians like Taylor Swift, Elton John, Post Malone and more.
2017
Pedram Taheri
Then: Owner of Pedram Couture
Now: New Orleans-based bridal and fashion designer who has dressed high-profile and celebrity clients
2018
Madeline Ellis
Then: Founder of Mimosa Handcrafted and co-founder of MidCity Makers Market
Now: Mimosa now has a brick-and-mortar, a new production shop and a soon-to-be expanded storefront.
2018
Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot
Then: Founders of the Power Pump Girls nonprofit
Now: Power Pump Girls is going strong, now focused on menstrual education and equity, disaster relief, civic engagement and more.
2 019
Brandon Landry
Then: Founder and co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, which had just grown to more than 100 locations
Now: Founder and chairman of the fast-growing Smalls Sliders; founder of Supper Club
2020
Chris Motto
Then: Top four on Hell’s Kitchen and Mansurs on the Boulevard executive chef
Now: Executive chef at Jubans
2020
Brooks Nader
Then: 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year
Now: Super model; Dancing with the Stars 2024 competitor
2022
Olivia Dunne
Then: LSU sophomore gymnast with over 4 million followers on TikTok
Now: LSU fifth-year senior gymnast with more than 8 million followers on TikTok; On3’s No. 4-ranked athlete on the NIL 100
This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine .