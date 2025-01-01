×
People to (still) Watch 

  • By Olivia Deffes, Jennifer Tormo Alvarez

As we celebrate a new class of People to Watch—and the feature’s 20th anniversary—let’s look back at its past two decades of movers and shakers, many of whom are still worthy of “watching.” Our team dusted off and flipped through archival editions to find some notable honorees. Here’s a handful, complete with the photos from their original features.

2006 + 2012

Kenneth Brown

Then: Host of HGTV’s reDesign (225‘s ’06 issue); had recently returned home to Louisiana (225‘s ’12 issue)

Now: Interior designer with offices in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles. His work has been featured in national publications, and his clients have included celebrities.

2006

Seimone Augustus

Then: LSU Lady Tigers’ reigning National Player of the Year

Now: LSU Women’s Basketball assistant coach; eight-time WNBA All-Star; Olympic gold medalist

 

2006 + 2011

Dave Remmetter

Then: Owner of the new Chelsea’s Cafe on Perkins Road (’06) and co-owner of the forthcoming The Radio Bar (’11)

Now: Behind spots like The Radio Bar and Mid City Beer Garden. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s Cafe was revived as Chelsea’s Live in 2022.

2009

Lisette Oropesa

Then: On track to become a global opera star

Now: An internationally acclaimed operatic soprano

2013 

Nick Hufft

Then: Owner and chef of burger-focused food truck Curbside

Now: Co-owner of Hufft Marchand Hospitality, behind BR faves like Curbside Burgers, Overpass Merchant and Gail’s Fine Ice Cream

2014

Kenny Neal

Then: Louisiana Music Hall of Famer who had just returned to BR to record an album

Now: Grammy nominee and headliner of last year’s Baton Rouge Blues Festival

2015

Torrence Thomas and Thurman Thomas

Then: Frontmen of ASKTHETHOMASBROS and founders of Tankproof nonprofit

Now: The Austin-based musicians tour as THEBROSFRESH; Tankproof now services major U.S. cities.

2017 

Jordan Hefler

Then: Photographer growing her full-scale business

Now: Her portfolio now includes LSU Athletics stars and performances by musicians like Taylor Swift, Elton John, Post Malone and more.

2017 

Pedram Taheri

Then: Owner of Pedram Couture

Now: New Orleans-based bridal and fashion designer who has dressed high-profile and celebrity clients

2018

Madeline Ellis

Then: Founder of Mimosa Handcrafted and co-founder of MidCity Makers Market

Now: Mimosa now has a brick-and-mortar, a new production shop and a soon-to-be expanded storefront.

2018

Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot

Then: Founders of the Power Pump Girls nonprofit

Now: Power Pump Girls is going strong, now focused on menstrual education and equity, disaster relief, civic engagement and more.

2019

Brandon Landry

Then: Founder and co-owner of Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, which had just grown to more than 100 locations

Now: Founder and chairman of the fast-growing Smalls Sliders; founder of Supper Club

2020

Chris Motto

Then: Top four on Hell’s Kitchen and Mansurs on the Boulevard executive chef

Now: Executive chef at Jubans

2020

Brooks Nader

Then: 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year

Now: Super model; Dancing with the Stars 2024 competitor

2022

Olivia Dunne

Then: LSU sophomore gymnast with over 4 million followers on TikTok

Now: LSU fifth-year senior gymnast with more than 8 million followers on TikTok; On3’s No. 4-ranked athlete on the NIL 100

More People to Watch in the Capital Region: the Class of 2025

This article was originally published in the January 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.


