It’s official: Baton Rouge will have a hockey team again

The new Baton Rouge professional hockey team has signed a three-year lease with the Raising Cane’s River Center, officials announced Tuesday. Now that the new franchise is official, the public outreach process to choose a name will launch later this week with expectations of hosting at least 28 home games (not counting possible playoff games) starting in October.

“Let’s work together to make this a successful venture,” Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said.

Team owner Barry Soskin says he has begun reaching out to potential coaches and hopes to fill out the organization’s staff with locals.