October 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Dumpling & Bao, Bayou Sara Brewing Co. and more
October may have brought the cooler temps to Baton Rouge, but the month brought even cooler concepts to the area with a few notable new openings.
From an authentic dumpling spot to a new brewery out in St. Francisville, it seems like the Capital Region had more treats than tricks thanks to these fresh concepts.
Review October’s highlight reel below by browsing this list of spots that debuted and others that have made their way onto our radars this month. Did we miss a new eatery or biz? Have a hot tip? Email us at [email protected].
Dumpling & Bao
6212 Siegen Lane, Suite A
Dumpling & Bao is bringing its steaming soup dumplings, pillowy bao and self-proclaimed “100% authentic Asian food” to the Baton Rouge scene. Each dumpling, from the ones filled with shrimp or chicken to the soup dumplings, is handmade in real time behind the counter for patrons to watch. Bao buns are also a staple and are filled with veggies, pork, crawfish or custard and are served steamed or pan fried. Other menu highlights include noodle soup, chow mein, scallion pancakes, cucumber salad, wontons and more
Danny’s Dive Bar & Grill
151 N. 3rd St.
Danny Wilson is back at it again with a new concept inside the downtown spot formerly occupied by Happy’s Irish Bar. The dive bar allows patrons to pair their brews and cocktails with comfort classics like burgers, roast beef po-boys, wings, bologna sammies and more. Look out for specials scrawled on the chalkboards.
Stir Coffee House
15405 Airline Highway, Suite 3
Enjoy a caffeinated pick-me-up from this inclusive cafe that opened its doors Oct. 31. The spot’s motto is “grounds for growth,” and it proudly employs young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual differences. Stir’s owner Katie Jenkins is also the owner and executive director of Baton Rouge’s Grace Therapy Center. Read more about the mission-driven coffee shop here.
Also on our radar
- The Oregon-born drive-thru coffee spot Dutch Bros recently made its way to Baton Rouge with a new location on Frogmore Drive. Customers can enjoy the brand’s signature bevs like the Golden Eagle, along with shakes, blended coffees, seasonal bebs and more.
- New St. Francisville microbrewery Bayou Sara Brewing Co. has opened its doors in the area’s North Commerce development. Expect the brewery’s own beers—five to 12 on tap at a time—alongside up to 30 craft beers from other breweries. Find more info here.
- A new production hub has come to town. Foxdog Studios, founded by Adam Hensgens, John Melancon and Doug Domingue, has a 9,000-square-foot facility with two production studios, podcast suite, editing bays and creative offices. The founders say the goal is to make Baton Rouge a premier destination for professional, commercial-scale production. Get to know the new production studio here.
