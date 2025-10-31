October 2025’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Dumpling & Bao, Bayou Sara Brewing Co. and more

October may have brought the cooler temps to Baton Rouge, but the month brought even cooler concepts to the area with a few notable new openings.

From an authentic dumpling spot to a new brewery out in St. Francisville, it seems like the Capital Region had more treats than tricks thanks to these fresh concepts.

Review October's highlight reel below by browsing this list of spots that debuted and others that have made their way onto our radars this month.

6212 Siegen Lane, Suite A

Dumpling & Bao is bringing its steaming soup dumplings, pillowy bao and self-proclaimed “100% authentic Asian food” to the Baton Rouge scene. Each dumpling, from the ones filled with shrimp or chicken to the soup dumplings, is handmade in real time behind the counter for patrons to watch. Bao buns are also a staple and are filled with veggies, pork, crawfish or custard and are served steamed or pan fried. Other menu highlights include noodle soup, chow mein, scallion pancakes, cucumber salad, wontons and more

151 N. 3rd St.

Danny Wilson is back at it again with a new concept inside the downtown spot formerly occupied by Happy’s Irish Bar. The dive bar allows patrons to pair their brews and cocktails with comfort classics like burgers, roast beef po-boys, wings, bologna sammies and more. Look out for specials scrawled on the chalkboards.

15405 Airline Highway, Suite 3

Enjoy a caffeinated pick-me-up from this inclusive cafe that opened its doors Oct. 31. The spot’s motto is “grounds for growth,” and it proudly employs young adults and adults with developmental and intellectual differences. Stir’s owner Katie Jenkins is also the owner and executive director of Baton Rouge’s Grace Therapy Center. Read more about the mission-driven coffee shop here.

Also on our radar