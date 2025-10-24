Foxdog Studios set to unveil its new Baton Rouge production facility

A new full-service film production hub has opened in Baton Rouge.

Foxdog Studios, founded by Adam Hensgens, John Melancon and Doug Domingue, will officially debut its 9,000-square-foot facility this week with an open house on Friday showcasing its two production studios, podcast suite, editing bays and creative offices.

The founders say the goal is to make Baton Rouge a premier destination for professional, commercial-scale production.

“We’re excited to provide both local and national clients with the tools, talent and technology needed to bring their vision to life,” Hensgens said in a prepared statement.

Foxdog aims to offer turnkey film production solutions for commercial-scale productions. From business commercials and product advertising to student-athlete recruitment and sponsorship media to political campaign commercials, the studio provides a full suite of creative and technical services under one roof.

“The athletic landscape is changing, whether it’s in terms of recruitment, scholarship or

sponsorship,” said Domingue, director of sports production, also in a prepared statement.

“While student-athletes have more opportunities than ever, the playing field is

also much more competitive. They need additional tools to maximize their impact. We

hope to give these local student-athletes an edge by professionally displaying their talent

and character in the media.”

