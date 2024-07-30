What the new EBR school superintendent says is the district’s biggest challenge

Newly appointed East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent LaMont Cole says early childhood education is a significant challenge for the school system.

Cole and School Board President Carla Powell-Lewis addressed the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday to discuss board initiatives and Cole’s vision for the school system.

“Universal early childhood education is our biggest challenge,” Cole says. “Until we can figure out how to ensure our children have access to early childhood education as early as six weeks old if parents choose that, we’re going to have some challenges going forward, as it relates to literacy, mathematics, and learning.”

Cole added that it is important for students to learn the basics early, as this sets them up for success as they age.

The superintendent says one aspect of the student experience that needs to be improved is a connection with adults. He plans to work towards bridging that gap by ensuring students are safe, the environment is safe for everyone, and students know their teachers.

“They are missing the unique connection with adults,” Cole says. “The reason why I had an amazing school experience from second grade until I graduated high school was because my teachers were concerned about me at a young age. After 2020, when we experienced COVID, the human connection changed and we had to teach our students with computers. Then when we came back to school, we learned a lot of bad habits, and we continued those bad habits even after we went back to face-to-face.”

Cole plans to spend the next few months meeting as many people within the school district as possible, getting to know them and obtaining feedback.

He says the two teacher unions that planned sickouts on the first day of school have cancelled that event.

Powell-Lewis announced that the school district will have its first permanent employee pay raise in nearly 17 years. She says the amount will be at least $2,000 but it will depend on the position and their place of work. Employees working at lower-performing schools could receive more.

Cole was unanimously selected as superintendent at a special board meeting last Wednesday. The board approved Adam Smith as the deputy superintendent, and only Nathan Rust voted against him.

Cole serves as Mayor Pro Tem on the Metro Council but announced plans to withdraw from reelection.

A special school board meeting will be held Thursday at 5 p.m. to vote on Cole’s contract. The first day of school for EBR students is Thursday, Aug. 8.

