The Urban Hound, which offers “practical products and smart accessories for the modern canine and their people,” plans to open at Perkins Rowe on Feb. 1, in the former location of upscale kitchen goods store Sur La Table.

The store will offer dog owners treats, food, dog toys, accessories and other products in a nearly 5,000-square-foot space next to Spaces.

Sur La Table closed in 2020 after the company filed for bankruptcy and closed more than 100 of its stores.