The Dog Stop, an “all-inclusive” dog care business, is set to open its first Baton Rouge location later this month on Staring Lane near Alberta Drive.

The Dog Stop offers boarding, day care, grooming and obedience training services, as well as pet retail products. Founded in 2009, the company currently operates 24 locations in 12 states, including facilities in Kenner, Lafayette, Lake Charles and Metairie.

The Dog Stop’s new Baton Rouge location is part of an ambitious franchise-focused growth plan for the company. Over 50 new facilities are currently in the works throughout the U.S.