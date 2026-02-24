Photos: Adorable pups and canine royalty show out for CAAWS’ annual parade

Mardi Gras may have passed, but the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) kept the party going with a post-Carnival parade that doubled as a fundraiser for CAAWS. The Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolled—and trotted on all fours—this past Sunday, Feb. 22, with a Hairy Pawter theme.

Whether wheeled in a decked-out wagon or guided by a leash, this pet-friendly parade featured plenty of dressed-up furry participants, like Raising Cane III. Humans got in on the fun, too, as the parade featured dance troupes like The Baton Rouge BeignYAYs and The Flamingeauxs. Attendees also brought along their pups to catch beads and treats as the krewe went by.

The parade was preceded by a Bark in the Park vendor fair with food trucks, demonstrations and more. Post-parade festivities included an “after paw-ty” at Somewhere Neighborhood Bar.

225 contributing photographer Lois Hebert captured all the fun. Scroll to see adorable pics from the pet-packed day.