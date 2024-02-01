Mo Vij’s Baton Rouge startups and technology park, @Highland, are seeing major growth

There’s a story behind the glammy technology park @Highland that likely escapes its many daily passersby. The sleek modern building that opened at the corner of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard in 2018 is the pet project of Mohit “Mo” Vij, a pioneering entrepreneur who has launched two successful tech companies and enthusiastically headquartered them both in Baton Rouge.

Vij, a transplant from India who earned graduate degrees at LSU, first founded General Informatics, an information technology company now with 250 employees from Texas to the Carolinas, in 2001. His latest venture, 365Labs, is a platform for law enforcement entities that grew from General Informatics’ work with public safety clients.

“With General Informatics, we were working with law enforcement as an IT service provider,” says Vij, 52. “And you could start seeing the gaps or the issues for them, and we said, ‘Hey, there’s an opportunity here.’”