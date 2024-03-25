The Southern University System Board of Supervisors announced Friday that John K. Pierre would be the next chancellor of Southern University and A&M College.

Pierre was recommended for the role by Southern University System President Dennis Shields and his search committee, which reviewed applications from a national search firm.

Aside from his chancellor appointment, Pierre currently serves as chancellor of the Southern University Law Center and was tapped last year as the Southern System’s interim executive vice president.

“He (Pierre) and I have worked together closely over the last six months,” Shields said before the board’s vote. “I think you’ve heard it from faculty and others about the impression he has left on this campus in an interim (executive vice president) position. I can’t imagine anybody better suited to sit in this role at this point in time.”

Pierre has served in faculty and administrative roles at Southern University Law Center since 1990; in 2016, he was named its chancellor.

