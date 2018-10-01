Owner, Pit-N-Peel

2101 Government St.

In Mid City since: 2015

While it may not be the oldest restaurant on the block, Pit-N-Peel has already made a name for itself with its all-you-eat crawfish and hot plates. If his 4.5-star rating on Facebook is any indication, the city can’t get enough of owner Elvondae “Von” Raybon’s well-seasoned seafood.

What is your favorite part about being a Mid City business?

The impact the businesses bring to the community. It’s a mixture of clientele, and there’s diversity in the food.

Since opening in 2015, how have you seen the neighborhood change?

The push to bring business to the Mid City area has been phenomenal. I have seen over nine restaurants and coffee shops that have opened in the last 12 months.

How do you feel about the Government Street road diet?

When completed, hopefully it will bring everything the designers said it would. From the outside looking in, we need parking. Whoever comes in and puts a parking [garage] on Government Street will revolutionize the city.

Would you recommend other businesses move to the area?

There’s not much space left to buy.

What is it like to be a restaurant in Mid City now versus when you started?

When you’re a new restaurant, everyone comes to see what you have to offer. But anytime after crawfish season for me, it’s only six to seven customers a day. Still, it gives me joy that I have served four years to my community. To have at least one customer satisfied, that’s what I work for every day.

What do you hope this area looks like in five years?

I hope to see a city that supports the efforts that all the businesses are putting out. I want Baton Rouge to be a sought-out city to visit. As the businesses continue to come into the Mid City area, take the time to frequent all of them. There’s a lot of hidden gems out there. There’s enough people in this town to make sure all the businesses stay alive.

