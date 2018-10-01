CFO, Heroman’s Florist

2291 Government Street

In Mid City since: 1965

If Mid City businesses were a family, Heroman’s Florist would be the grandpa. The 140-year-old Baton Rouge flower company has been in business since 1878, and the original Heroman’s shop has been on Government Street since the ’60s.

What is your favorite part about being a Mid City business?

The longstanding community that has been built here for the last 20 to 30 years. There was a point in time where we were at a crossroads of whether we should stay. It’s really turned around.

How have you seen the neighborhood change?

In the beginning, specialty shops were all we really were. Now that big businesses are starting to open here, I think we have a pretty good shot at making it.

How do you feel about the Government Street road diet?

I’m an opponent to it. I never really saw it as a good thing. People of Baton Rouge like to drive everywhere. They took away valuable parking. Nothing infuriates anyone more than not having parking, so they’ll just go somewhere else. Fortunately, my parking hasn’t gone anywhere. I just don’t see Baton Rouge as that type of community─giving up their cars.

Would you recommend other businesses move to the area?

Absolutely. Only thing I warn about is that cost has gone up drastically.

How would you describe the community?

Very close knit. I meet with the other business owners as much as once a week. We buy from each other. We shop with each other. I don’t have to go any further than Government Street for anything that I need.

What is it like to be a florist in Mid City now versus when you started?

I’m seeing more walk-in traffic, where someone’s just coming in to grab flowers or buy a gift.

What do you hope to see for Mid City in the next five years?

Not a building vacant. Growing businesses. The new businesses growing just as much as I have in 30 years—but without all of the worry and headaches I had when we were first starting.

