Meet Baton Rouge’s next rising music artist Aaron ‘Ronday’ Day

In January 2021, Day released his latest EP Musa Tape. The title is inspired by Mansa Musa, the tenth Mansa, or emperor, of the West African Mali Empire, who reigned from 1312 to 1337. He was known for being the wealthiest person in history.

“I write about my past, like my childhood—I witnessed a lot of death—and I write about my future, like money, wealth, Black independence, ownership and love,” Day says.

The seven-song EP includes upbeat dance club anthems like “Weekend,” and slow, reflective songs like “Levee.” In the song “Never Stress,” Day sings about what it’s like to live in the South, facing gun violence and avoiding altercations with the cops. The lyrics throughout the album tell the story of a Black man navigating life and love in the South and trying to make it out of poverty.

In the last song on the album, “L2g,” which stands for “love to give,” he sings, “No, we ain’t free when we ride on the freeway. Police come to take your life, no stress. Barely got no money to get by, no stress.” The song conveys how Black people are expected to keep pushing despite the anxiety of systemic odds stacked against them.

Though the topics of Day’s songs can be more serious and heavy, his sweet voice brings beauty to the lyrics. For as long as he can remember, music has always been in Day’s life. Growing up in a religious household, the Baton Rouge native sang in the choir at his church. As a child, he wrote gospel music and eventually started writing songs about his own life experiences. Though he left gospel behind, his smooth harmonies are reminiscent of that gospel sound.

This year, Day plans to release more songs, music videos and a merchandise line that features hoodies related to tracks from Musa Tape. In addition to sharing the music he loves, he wants to focus on the business aspect of the music industry and use that success to help his community.

“I want to have enough assets to help others and support other people’s vision,” Day says.

