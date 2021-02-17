Mayor Sharon Weston Broome talks goals for her second term

After leading the Baton Rouge community through a pandemic, multiple storms and a statewide shutdown, Sharon Weston Broome was sworn in for her second mayoral term in January. For our February 2021 issue, we asked Broome to look back at her first term and talk openly about her accomplishments, what she wishes she would have achieved and her goals for the next couple of years.

Read on for the full Q&A with the mayor here, in which she discusses the future of Baton Rouge and even dishes on some of the hobbies and other ways she kept inspired during the pandemic.