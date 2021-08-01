How to make sure your kid’s backpack fits right

For many kids, the return to school this month also includes the return to carrying hefty backpacks. Physicians and physical therapists say it’s become increasingly more important to make sure backpacks fit correctly and don’t exceed 10-20% of a child’s body weight, the ratio recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. This is especially important in middle school, says local pediatric physical therapist Angela Brooks.
“It’s a huge problem,” Brooks says. “In middle school, kids start changing classes, and they have to carry books and binders for every class, and usually some type of device. It’s compounded by the fact that they’re hitting puberty and growing at a time when backpacks are putting pressure on their spine.”
Brooks says investing in good habits now can ward off back and shoulder problems later.
5 tips to minimize the impact of a heavy backpack
1.Encourage kids to secure the straps across the chest and hips, even if they don’t seem cool. These straps help distribute the backpack’s weight evenly and reduce the load on the shoulders.
2.Select a backpack that doesn’t hang lower than a child’s hips. Don’t buy a backpack that’s too big now just so they can grow into it later.
3.Be sure a child uses both shoulder straps. Using only one strap will put pressure on the spine and could exacerbate a spine curvature.
4. Distribute the backpack’s weight evenly. Use different pockets to ensure it’s not overloaded in one area.
5. Don’t carry anything in the backpack you don’t need. Clean it out at the end of the week to eliminate unnecessary items.
