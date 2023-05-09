LSU is testing ‘pig brigs’ to help solve the state’s costly feral hog problem

LSU is moving into controlled field trials of a patent-pending bait to address wild, invasive pigs that are causing millions in damage to Louisiana farms.

With $50,000 in recent support from the Louisiana legislature and $120,000 from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, LSU researchers are testing the new bait using “pig brigs,” which are large nets that pigs can push under but become trapped inside when they try to get out. The bait makes the hogs fall asleep.

“To get federal approval and ability to commercialize this, we have to prove the pigs won’t just eat our baits at the research station, but also in the wild,” says Glen Gentry, an animal scientist and director and coordinator of two LSU AgCenter research stations. “The good news about getting them in the nets is that it makes it a lot easier for us to measure effectiveness.”