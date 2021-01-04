While many of us might consider 2020 a year we’d like to do over or completely forget, we can’t ignore the fact that so much has happened even if we spent a lot of time at home. And so much of it was shaded by the impacts of COVID-19, too.

But in order to move forward into this brand new year, we have to take a moment to look back.

For 225‘s December 2020 issue, we took a look back at some major moments of the year that was in the Capital Region—from the changing phases of the shutdown to Black Lives Matter protests to the announcement of major development projects in the region. Read more from that story here.