A local medical marijuana pharmacy is opening in Baton Rouge

The cannabis industry is growing in the Capital Region.

Capitol Wellness Solutions, a medical marijuana pharmacy in Baton Rouge, plans to host a grand opening Sept. 20 for its O’Neal Lane location, its second in Baton Rouge.

The new pharmacy is partnering with Cookies, a globally recognized cannabis company and lifestyle brand, to offer Cookies cannabis products and merchandise along with other cannabis products such as flower, edibles, extracts, metered-dose inhalers, tinctures, and creams. It is the first pharmacy in the state to co-brand with the multimillion-dollar company.

“The owner of Capitol Wellness and the owner of Cookies met at a conference and decided Baton Rouge would be the perfect setting to bring this renowned brand to Louisiana,” says Danielle Fey, patient success manager for Capitol Wellness Solutions. “This dispensary opens up a greater market for our patients including products and merchandise specific to the Cookies brand.”

Since first opening in 2019, Capitol Wellness Solutions has grown from less than 2,000 patients to 30,000 in 2024. Under Louisiana law, when a medical marijuana pharmacy has more than 3,500 active qualified patients in the region, it is allowed to open one additional pharmacy as a satellite location in that region. This law made the local pharmacy the ideal candidate for a second location.

Fey says the increase in patients is largely due to state laws that went into effect in 2022 that allowed pharmacies to sell medical marijuana in the form of flower and expanded the types of debilitating conditions doctors could prescribe medical marijuana for.

The new pharmacy is located right off the interstate at 1940 O’Neal Lane in between Popeyes and Waffle House.

This story originally appeared in an Aug. 23 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.