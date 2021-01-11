Much like the community events of 2020 that had to be canceled because of COVID-19, it was almost inevitable the 2021 Mardi Gras season would face uncertainty, as well.

Could krewes continue to host balls and show off newly appointed royal courts? Could families gather to watch parades throughout the Capitol Region?

While Baton Rouge’s events are on a smaller scale than New Orleans, the impact of a canceled Mardi Gras will be felt from hotels and event venues to restaurants and bars. Many krewes also use their events to fundraise for local causes.