Lifestyle changes to reduce obesity or diabetes risk, sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield

People travel to Louisiana from all over the world to taste our cuisine. We’re lucky to enjoy delicious food here every day. It’s no wonder we have one of the highest rates of obesity and diabetes in the country. Unfortunately, both can increase your risk for other health complications such as heart attack, stroke and other diseases (including COVID-19). Basic lifestyle changes can help, including:

• Eating a healthy diet

• Limiting sugary or processed foods

• Quitting or avoiding smoking

• Walking or exercising for 20 minutes a day

Making big changes can be tough, so get help when you need it. Visit www.bcbsla.com or the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana YouTube channel to see videos with tips to help you be “Stronger Than Diabetes.”

Read more about BCBS COVID Booster recommendations

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE