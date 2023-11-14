The latest progress on Lincoln Theatre and Main Street Market projects, plus more downtown news

The Downtown Development District has launched a survey to find out what sorts of additional dining and retail options people would like to see in downtown Baton Rouge.

Visitors and residents often say downtown could use more retail, and the demand is likely to increase along with the area’s residential growth. The DDD has partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to recruit new businesses to fill downtown storefronts.

Also discussed at this week’s DDD Commission meeting:

• The next phase of the “resurrection” of the Lincoln Theater is set to begin, and the work could be finished by November or December of next year.

• About 100 units have been leased so far at the Rivermark Centre, which held its grand opening last month. A restaurant to fill a 2,400-square-foot first-floor space has not yet been selected, says Gary Black with Wampold Companies.

• The state Capitol landscaping project is expected to be completed by the inauguration in January.

• The Main Street Market renovations have begun and are expected to take about six months. While the market itself will be closed, the farmer’s market will continue on Saturdays.

