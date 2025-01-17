Know an inspiring 20-something in Baton Rouge? Nominate them to be featured in ‘225 Magazine’

It’s back: 225‘s second annual Twenty in their 20s issue, a special edition celebrating Baton Rouge’s up-and-coming leaders, creators and difference makers, returns this spring.

We are searching for young people who are doing amazing things. Think: an owner of a fast-growing startup or a worker who has already risen to a crucial leadership role at their place of work. Maybe you know someone dedicated to changing the city through community service, charitable outreach or politics—or a person who has achieved national or regional recognition for a project they’ve overseen.

The magazine’s Twenty in their 20s honorees will be featured in a special upcoming issue of 225. To be eligible, nominees must be between the ages of 20 and 29 as of May 1, 2025. Nominations will run from Jan. 3 to Feb. 3. Use the form below to submit your nomination. If a nominee is selected, the 225 team will contact them later this winter.