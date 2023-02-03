Kenny Nguyen sees a lot of good happening. Now, he thinks Baton Rouge just needs confidence

The Baton Rouge native says the Capital City has long struggled to find its own identity, constantly describing itself against others: New Orleans is the heart of Gulf South tourism. Lafayette could be the next Austin.

“We yearn for (an identity), and we fall into the comparison trap,” Nguyen says. “And comparison is the thief of joy.”

Nguyen believes a longtime lack of cohesive leadership has prevented the Red Stick from pinpointing a core identity. But to him, it’s a magical place filled with interesting, creative people and accessible success.

His own company, located on South 14th Street, has grown significantly over the last decade, adding new staff and services that help corporate clients hone their messaging and increase productivity. Its work even landed Ngyuen and co-founder Gus Murillo on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List in 2019.

In addition to clients like GE and Pepsi, Nguyen and his company work closely with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber as it grapples with attracting and retaining young professionals. In 2022, he brought his positive-but-realistic message to BRAC’s Young Professionals Summit, where he served as keynote speaker.

“I want to stop our greatest export in Baton Rouge being our talent,” Nguyen says.

He’s hopeful.

“I’m excited because I feel like right now, there’s a lot of good things happening,” he says. “Take restaurants. There are new concepts popping up, and there’s an openness to diverse food. It’s such a gateway.”

Nguyen says he’s also constantly meeting new people, a sign that there’s always something or someone new to discover in the city. His personal mission continues to be championing Baton Rouge’s strengths and encouraging others to do the same.

“How do you see the same city with new eyes?” he asks. “How do you see the goodness of your own city?”

This article was originally published in the February 2023 issue of 225 magazine.