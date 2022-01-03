Just in time for the new year, checking in with the YMCA about its latest upgrades

Open in Baton Rouge for more than a century, the YMCA is part-fitness center, part-service organization, so joining it to fulfill your own wellness goals means you’re also doing something good for your fellow Baton Rougeans, says YMCA of the Capital Area President and CEO Christian Engle.

“When you’re on the treadmill working out,” says Engle, “you’re not only supporting your health, but also things like food distribution, water safety, affordable childcare and affordable programs for families.”

There are seven YMCA locations in greater Baton Rouge, and members have access to all of them. They offer fitness classes and the latest in gym equipment, and some have seen recent renovations, Engle says.