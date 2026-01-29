January 2026’s new openings and spots to watch in the Capital Region: Josephine’s Italian Cuisine, The Play District and more

New year, new businesses. Just one month in, and 2026 already looks promising with a handful of debuts.

We’re recapping January by looking back on all the spots that opened this month, from a facility built to invest in the community to a new Italian spot in Mid City.

Did we miss a recent opening? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. We’ll continue to update the list with openings from January if we find ones that slipped under our radar.

5509 Winbourne Ave.

This new facility, bursting with resources for families in North Baton Rouge, debuted on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a ribbon cutting. The building is packed with features like a basketball gym, a recording studio, a video game arena and other exciting amenities. But its organizers say this is not just another community center for leisure use. It’s designed to invest in the community through programming and recreation.

5350 Government St.

With soft sage hues, eclectic light fixtures and a menu built on regional Italian cuisine, the much-anticipated Josephine’s in Mid City is now open. The 50-seat restaurant, situated in the former Roman’s Cafe on Government Street, has been underway since the fall. The menu consists of regional twists on traditional Italian dishes, serving antipasti, soups and salads, housemade pizza, pasta, other entrées and Italian desserts.

31568 LA-16 N, Denham Springs

This child-size village in Denham Springs has room for parties, field trips and playtime. With a snack area, a designated toddler zone, an active play area, and plenty of parent seating, there’s something for all ages to do. Sponsors like Benny’s Car Wash, Carter’s Supermarket, and the Bank of Zachary helped make this village complete. The facility holds seven playhouses that mimic their real-life sponsors, so kids can engage in imaginative play at the grocery store, the bank and more.

Also on our radar