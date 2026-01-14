First Look: Josephine’s Italian Cuisine, opening soon in Mid City

With soft sage hues, eclectic light fixtures and a menu built on regional Italian cuisine, the much-anticipated Josephine’s in Mid City is in its final stages of opening, chef and owner Russell Davis said on Tuesday. The 50-seat restaurant, situated in the former Roman’s Cafe on Government Street, has been underway since the fall and is set to open this month.

The space has undergone a significant transformation, including a fresh dining room orientation. Diners now enter a main door on the east side of the building, check in at the hostess stand and are seated at stylish banquettes or dark wood tables across two rooms, one of which can be reserved for special events. A trim copper-topped bar in the main space is illuminated by cream-colored Depression glass globes, welcoming barflies or patrons waiting for a table or takeout.

Speaking of takeout, the drive-thru window installed by Roman’s will remain as an option for to-go orders, Davis says.

Also the owner of Eliza Restaurant and JED’s Local, Davis says he created a menu largely inspired by his Sicilian grandmother, Josephine Papia, who triggered his love for cooking during his Massachusetts childhood.

“We were at her house every Sunday,” Davis says. “I’d follow her around asking how she made things, and it was like, ‘a little of this, a little of that.’”

Her formula for meatballs was one of those undocumented recipes reinterpreted for Josephine’s menu, he says. Davis’ version uses beef, veal and pancetta, along with Papia’s old-fashioned technique of milk-soaked bread to maintain moistness.

The menu features antipasti, soups and salads, housemade pizza, pasta, other entrées and Italian desserts. The dishes hail from different parts of Italy.

“We’re in Naples and Rome for pizza, in northern Italy for risotto and in Genoa for pasta,” Davis says of the menu.

Significant thought went into what dishes to offer, but Davis says he included many that he prepares regularly for his wife, Sally, and their children.

“Italian food is probably number one in our house,” he says.

Josephine’s pizza will be a top seller, Davis anticipates. He describes it as a cross between Neapolitan and New York-style.

“I wanted it to have a thin structure, but also have enough heft to support a variety of ingredients,” he says.

Options include classic margherita; a white pie with onions, capers, basil and prosciutto; mushroom; the pepperoni and sausage-studded picante; meatball and quattro formaggi.

Among the traditional primi piatti, or first plates of pasta, is the classic Sicilian pasta alla Norma with eggplant, tomatoes, ricotta salata and fresh basil. Davis says the restaurant will initially make some of its pasta fresh, but over time, plans to prepare 100% of its pasta in-house.

“We have a pasta extruder coming over from Italy,” he says. “Once we get our feet under us, we’ll start the transition to all fresh.”

As much as possible, Davis will include local ingredients sourced from the Thursday and Saturday Red Stick Farmers Markets, including seasonal produce and artisan gelato from City Gelato.

“Italian food is about simplicity and freshness, and we have such a bounty of stuff to choose from,” he says. “The spring and summer are going to be awesome.”

Davis will serve as Josephine’s head chef with Logan Gaspard as sous chef. Gaspard worked most recently at Restaurant R’evolution, Chef John Folse’s fine dining establishment in the Royal Sonesta in the French Quarter. Josephine’s general manager is Stephen Juneau.

Josephine’s is located at 5350 Government St. and, once open, will serve lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and brunch on Sunday. Follow @josephines_br on Instagram for updates.