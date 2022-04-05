Interstate widening will cause growing pains to the Perkins Road Overpass District

Now, it looks like the I-10 widening project has a date certain: 2024. Earlier this year, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that while the Perkins Road Overpass District area was thought to be part of a much later phase of the interstate widening project, it will now be part of the first phase, which is slated to wrap in 2027. That includes widening the interstate between La. 451 and Acadian Thruway.

In the Perkins Road Overpass District, the project includes removing the Perkins Road exit, along with its on- and off-ramps. This will allow for a widened and easier-to-use Acadian Thruway exit, and also enables a widened I-10 to fit within the existing right of way on Perkins Road, thus reducing impact on existing businesses, according to DOTD. The plan calls for replacing the current large, clunky supports with ones that are thinner and more streamlined. It will also add a sound wall to reduce overhead noise.

And perhaps most appealing to the fans of this area, the plan calls for new greenspace. Some of the space captured from the removal of the Perkins Road exit will be converted to walking paths that ultimately connect Acadian Village to the Overpass District.

Parking will also be improved. The current rough-riding gravel lots used by many Overpass District businesses will be replaced with attractive parking areas flanked by a linear park, what planners call a narrow strip of land developed as greenspace.

Ultimately, it’s a positive project. But its beginnings will be painful.

A small number of properties, including Fresh Salon on Christian Street, will be acquired and razed. Right of way maps will be finalized in May, after which the acquisition process will begin, says DOTD Communications Director Rodney Mallett.

As they work on the interstate expansion overhead, crews will have to take up current parking spaces to stage equipment. There’s also collective concern in the community about the expected traffic delays caused by the impact of narrowing the interstate to two-lanes.

“We don’t know now to what extent parking for patrons will be reduced,” Mallett says. “We’ll know that closer to when the project starts, but it’s likely that the locations will move around.”

That concerns Ramirez.

“We moved here in September 2019, and about six months later had to really pivot because of COVID,” Ramirez says. “We don’t want to have to do that again with losing a lot of parking.”

The lane closures required to perform the widening work will cause interstate traffic to worsen considerably. Mallett says that DOTD will be exploring a variety of mitigation measures with state agencies and others, including flexible schedules for state workers, telecommuting or working four 10-hour workdays to curb congestion and give workers a day of reprieve. To curb the freight corridor’s well-known truck traffic, Mallett says DOTD has plans to communicate with the trucking industry about possible alternate routes or delivery times.

Ramirez adds that interstate delays and shifts in work hours could impact the part of Chow Yum Phat’s customer base that resides outside the immediate neighborhood, too.

“We have a lot of customers who drive in from all over the parish,” he says.

Ramirez acknowledges that the final outcome is positive for the area. The current parking lot is generally filled with dust and noise, he says, and reaching many of the parking spots, especially those that run behind Gail’s to Schlittz & Giggles, can feel like driving off-road.

“It really could be nice,” Ramirez says. “I just don’t want it to kill my business first.”

Mallett says the final design, which also includes details on the linear park behind the Overpass District businesses, will be released this year. For more information and to see early renderings, visit i10br.com.

Which businesses will be affected?

After all the construction dust settles and the project is completed, restaurants and businesses in this area will benefit from new greenspace and improved parking. However, some properties, including Fresh Salon on Christian Street, will be acquired and razed. News reports have referenced possible acquisitions for portions of The Overpass Merchant and Ivar’s properties, but acquisitions won’t be finalized until the completion of right-of-way maps in May.

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.