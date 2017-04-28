How to insult Nick Saban

We all remember the dark day in 2007 when it was announced that Nick Saban, the man who led the LSU football team to a national championship, was joining forces with our sworn enemy, Bama. Ten years later, we grow more and more bitter with every national title Bama wins. Sometimes, the insults have to get a little personal, in the way only Baton Rougeans truly understand.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.