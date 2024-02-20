Inside Creative Bloc’s second location, opening this week on Nicholson Drive

Creative Bloc debuts its second location this Thursday, Feb. 22, bringing creative and collaborative workspaces to Nicholson Drive.

The coworking space first opened its downtown location back in 2014. Managing Partner John Jackson says he wanted to build a flexible facility that could accommodate everyone from office workers to freelancers to entrepreneurs in industries ranging from ad agencies to law. Creative Bloc has conference rooms, offices and multipurpose rooms, which can be accessed through monthly memberships, leases and on-demand requests.

About four years ago, Jackson saw a need for another location. With a long waitlist of prospective members, he began searching for the right space.

“We had some tenants that have been here from the beginning and they’ve never left,” Jackson says.

Once his team found the new space at 3347 Nicholson Drive, they spent about 18 months from start to finish to getting it up and running.

The Nicholson space boasts a similar setup to the downtown location but has a few added amenities, including a larger conference room as well as smaller rooms for working or holding meetings. With the companies at the downtown location growing, Jackson says, bigger spaces and increased privacy were common requests.

Prices are similar to the downtown location, Jackson says. Memberships start at $89 per month and leases start at $475 per month, according to the Creative Bloc website.

The color scheme mirrors downtown’s, too, with clean white walls, wood accents and vibrant pops of yellow.

The downtown space is plastered with artwork around every corner, and the new location also deploys funky art and whimsical color blocking. Some of the art is from local artists, Jackson says, while others are from all around the world. Local photographer Kevin Duffy prepared an installation of abstract art inspired by some of his favorite album covers, Jackson says.

The goal, Jackson says, is to feel inspired while they’re in the space and have a chance to connect with workers from around the region.

“I want … people to feel valued by coming in,” Jackson says. “Because working alone is great, working in your kitchen is great, working at a coffee shop is great—but there’s limitations there.”

The grand opening of Creative Bloc is Thursday, Feb. 22, from 3-7 p.m. at 3347 Nicholson Drive. There will be food from Rouge Lala Catering and a New Orleans band providing music for the event. Find more information at Creative Bloc at thecreativebloc.org.