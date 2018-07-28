Who would be on a hypothetical Mount Rushmore of LSU football?

LSU football has quite a storied history.

From its inaugural season in 1893 to the famous Chinese Bandits of the late 1950s and into what many consider the golden era of LSU football at the turn of the millennium, countless star athletes have come through Tiger Stadium.

Trying to narrow down the list to the four biggest names is never going to be an easy task. No matter which four you pick, you’re leaving out another Tiger legend.

But as LSU celebrates its 125th year of football, we decided to take a stab at it. Whose face would you want carved in stone? Tell us in the comments below.

GLENN DORSEY

Dorsey remains the most decorated player in LSU history. He was the first Tiger to win the Lombardi, Outland, Nagurski and Lott trophies for his individual efforts as a defensive lineman, and he helped lead LSU to a national championship in his 2007 senior season. Dorsey was a two-time First Team All-American and was selected fifth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2008

NFL Draft.

BILLY CANNON

Cannon is probably the most obvious choice. He’s the only Heisman Trophy winner in program history, taking home the honor in 1959 after leading LSU to its first national championship one year prior. He was the first overall pick in both the 1960 NFL and AFL draft and eventually became the first $100,000 professional football player. His No. 20 will be forever enshrined inside Tiger Stadium as the first to be retired for the football program.

TOMMY CASANOVA

Casanova was one of the most versatile and athletic athletes that has ever come through LSU. He played as a running back, kick returner and defensive back as a Tiger. He is the only player in program history to be named an All-American three times. He’s also one of just seven Tigers to be a three-time All-SEC honoree. Casanova’s No. 37 jersey was the second to be retired.

KEVIN FAULK

It’s hard to argue against Faulk being on the list. Not only did he help start the trend of top Louisiana talent staying in-state, but his illustrious LSU career helped bring the program back to national relevance. By the time he left Baton Rouge, he held 17 LSU and SEC records, was a three-time All-SEC selection and an All-American. He went on to play 13 years in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls in the process. Faulk is now back at LSU as the director of player development. Click here to read more about his new role.

This article was originally published in the Tiger Pride section of the August 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.

