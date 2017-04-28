How to tailgate

Tailgating is an art. And very few places have it mastered better than Baton Rouge. In fact, USA Today, MSN.com and several other media outlets have LSU ranked as the No. 1 tailgating experience in college football. You certainly won’t be lacking entertainment on Southern University’s campus either, with plenty of music, food and festivities to go around on game day.

Some local tailgaters have been at it for years, perfecting their craft along the way. Others may be looking to get in on the action for the first time. We’ve got all your tailgate basics covered here, so no matter where you stand on that spectrum, you’ll look and feel like a pro.

GETTING TO CAMPUS/PARKING

If you don’t have a parking spot in one of the reserved lots, bringing a car to campus Friday night to save your setup spot might not be a bad idea.

When you’re getting to campus the morning of game day, the earlier you show up, the better. Spots fill up fast, especially for SEC matchups. Some quick-hit places to try around LSU: the grassy areas off Burbank Drive and Gourrier Avenue or the cement lots on Aster Street between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive. Pro tip: If all else fails, check the dormitory parking lots, where you can occasionally find spots.

Southern University offers a slew of public parking lots off the Harding Boulevard entrance and a few additional grassy areas near Isabel Herson Street, as well as Mills Avenue and B.A. Little Drive on the north end of campus.

Also, get a heavy-duty wagon to carry all your supplies from the car to the tailgate. Trust us—it’s worth the investment.

SETTING UP YOUR TAILGATE

Games may not typically kick off until afternoons and evenings, but the tailgating preparation begins far sooner.

First, start your food prep early in the week. No one wants to be chopping onions in the middle of a tent.

While the stately oaks and broad magnolias shade inspiring halls, they can only do so much to block the sun for a full day of tailgating. Bring a tent or two to help keep things cool, and remember that the shade will shift throughout the day. Pick a spot that works for you and your crew, but also be considerate to others around you. We’re all out for the same cause: to have a good time and support our local teams.

Be sure to bring a few fold-out tables for the food, music, TV and whatever else you decide you need for a fun afternoon. Of course, your friends will need somewhere to sit, so tote some chairs along. The campuses provide several plastic trash bins on game days. Use them.

FOOD AND DRINK

Your game day drink of choice is completely up to you, but the one rule to keep in mind is that tailgating is a marathon, not a sprint. Don’t be that guy passed out in the bushes by noon. Beer is always a safe bet. Grab some ice from the gas station on the way to campus, toss it all in the cooler, and you’re good to go. Don’t be afraid to throw a water bottle (or three) for each tailgater in there as well, especially if you’re serving the hard stuff in your mixed drinks.

You can go in a number of different directions for food. Can’t go wrong grabbing a small grill and throwing on some hamburgers, hot dogs or sausage. Add some heftier meats if you’re feeling adventurous and willing to spend some time over the pit. Check out Baton Rouge’s two newest specialty meat markets, Twine and Iverstine Farms Butcher, for some interesting options.

A big pot of jambalaya has a little more prep work involved, but it only requires some occasional stirs throughout the day.

The low-key savior in the food department is the snacks. Chips and dips, finger sandwiches and cookie trays are an easy option, or channel your inner Cajun and try some Southern staples.

If you’ve got a grill out there, try some bacon-wrapped shrimp, jalapeño poppers or boudin bites. If you can get some grease going in the fryer, breakfast beignets are always a hit. Follow that up with some homemade cracklins or fried alligator, and you’ll be the life of the party.

Keep the nibbles coming throughout the day. They may not fill you up, but they’ll keep you on your feet until kickoff.

PRE-GAME GAMES

If you’re doing it right, tailgating is an all-day affair. Make the most of it with some pre-game entertainment for your guests.

Music is a must, and simple, battery-powered speakers are all you need to turn your iPhone into a stereo.

If you can get your hands on a generator, bring a laptop or small TV out there to watch the midday football games.

Get the competitive juices flowing with some classic tailgate games like cornhole, washers or ladder toss. If you don’t have these yet, you can typically find a 3-in-1 tailgate set in stores or online for around $40. Or get creative and pull a DIY.

Worst comes to worst, grab a football and toss the pigskin while you talk smack. Who knows, maybe this is finally the year LSU beats Bama.

This article was originally published in the May 2017 issue of 225 Magazine.