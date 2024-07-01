Here’s the latest on the I-10 widening project

Work continues on the first stage of the $1.1 billion project to widen Interstate 10 between Louisiana Highway 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the I-10/12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Construction on the project began in late 2023. The goal is to improve the “I-10 bottleneck,” which the Baton Rouge Area Chamber has described as a major contributor to the region’s traffic woes.

Once the project is complete, there will be four travel lanes in each direction from the I-10/110 interchange to Acadian Thruway.

Rodney Mallet, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development , says the work currently being done includes the following: • Crews have begun drilling foundation shafts and pouring concrete at the abutment wall near I-10 westbound near East Lakeshore Drive. • Permanent pile driving operations continue to construct bridge piers for the I-10 bridge over City Park Lake. • Drainage operations continue along the I-10 westbound corridor. Crews are currently working to install catch basins and storm drain pipes along Baywood Avenue from East Lakeshore Drive to Ebony Avenue.

So when will all of this construction finally be over?

Officials have previously stated that the second phase of work would begin in early 2026 and that the project would be completed in its entirety in early 2028, but Mallet says those dates are far from set in stone.

“We are evaluating the scope and the timelines may be changing,” Mallet writes in an email to Daily Report. “Once that becomes official, we will make an official announcement.”

