Here’s when Baton Rouge’s mayoral candidates will debate

With the Baton Rouge mayoral race in full swing, voters will soon have the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates vying for the city’s top office.

A trio of debates and forums—two before the Nov. 5 primary and one before the Dec. 7 general—are currently in the cards.

Here’s what we know about them.

WBRZ-TV

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, WBRZ-TV will broadcast and moderate the 2024 East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre.

The forum will be hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Moderators and participating candidates have yet to be announced. A representative for WBRZ-TV tells Daily Report that those details are being finalized this week.

CPEX and Forum 225

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Center for Planning Excellence and Forum 225 will host their 2024 Mayoral Candidate Forum at Manship Theatre. It does not appear that the forum will be broadcast, and tickets have already sold out.

The forum was originally scheduled for Aug. 6 but was pushed back to allow candidates more time to meet participation requirements. Moderators and participating candidates have yet to be announced.

WAFB-TV

In Louisiana, all candidates compete in the same primary and a candidate can win an election outright by receiving more than 50% of the vote. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates who receive the most votes regardless of party affiliation advance to the general election.

If necessary, WAFB-TV will broadcast and moderate a debate for the two candidates in the runoff.

News Director Robb Hays tells Daily Report that the debate is tentatively scheduled to take place at the station’s studio on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The debate will be moderated by anchor and Managing Editor Greg Meriwether.

